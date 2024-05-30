Swiss Car Camera Uses AI To Detect Pedestrians 100 Times Faster

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A car camera has been developed in Switzerland that will recognise obstacles 100 times faster than previous driver-assistance systems.

Português pt Câmera de carro suíça usa IA para detectar pedestres 100 vezes mais rápido Read more: Câmera de carro suíça usa IA para detectar pedestres 100 vezes mais rápido

This content was published on May 30, 2024 - 11:27 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

In the future this technology, developed by researchers at the University of Zurich (UZH), will help cars to brake in time if a pedestrian suddenly runs into the road.

“It's a major breakthrough,” Davide Scaramuzza told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The IT researcher developed the system with his colleague Daniel Gehrig. It was presented in a study published on Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.

+ The ethics of artificial intelligence

Driver-assistance systems can already warn drivers of obstacles or initiate emergency braking. However, these systems are not yet fast and reliable enough.“They still need to be significantly improved if they are to be used in autonomous vehicles where there is no human behind the wheel,” said Scaramuzza.



Such systems work with standard cameras that take 30 photos per second, he explained. In other words, one image every 33 milliseconds. To reliably detect a pedestrian or car and initiate a braking manoeuvre, these cameras require at least three images, which brings the total time until the braking manoeuvre begins to 100 milliseconds.“Our system makes it possible to reduce this time to less than one millisecond,” said Scaramuzza.

How it works

In theory, one way to improve this would be to use a high-speed camera that shoots significantly more images per second. However, such a camera would require enormous computing power, the researchers explained in the study.



That is why they used so-called event cameras. Just like the human eye, these cameras look for things that change quickly. Instead of constantly taking photos, event cameras only take a photo when something moves suddenly. However, according to the researchers, these cameras have their own drawback: they do not register slow movements reliably.



This is where Scaramuzza and Gehrig came in. They developed a camera that records 20 images every second combined with an event camera and artificial intelligence (AI). The AI was trained to recognise certain obstacles, such as other cars or pedestrians, in the images from the first camera. Meanwhile, another AI system analysed the data from the event camera, which it used to predict what the conventional camera would see.



However, it could be some time before the new camera is used on the road.“It can take many years to get from 'proof of concept' to crash tests and finally launching,” said Scaramuzza. However, they have handed over the technology to a company and made the software publicly available so that other companies can also use it.

More Debate Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim Is AI going to help or hurt us?

Computers are proving capable of performing tasks that require human intelligence and to influence our decisions. Should we be letting them?

Join the discussion Mar 14, 2022 66 Comments View the discussion

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Is AI going to help or hurt us?

Articles in this storyNews More Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's average salt consumption is around 75% above the recommended five grams per day, according to a new study.

Read more: Salt intake in Switzerland too high owing to ready meals More UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland's finance ministry has fined UBS bank CHF50,000 after employees allegedly failed to report red flags of money laundering over several years.

Read more: UBS fined CHF50,000 for suspected money-laundering negligence More Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland received 430 requests for the extradition of criminals last year, an increase of over a quarter compared to 2022.

Read more: Switzerland received more than 400 extradition requests last year More Shell companies: Swiss want to make snail farming easier

This content was published on May 30, 2024 The Swiss parliament is calling on the government to amend legislation so that small-scale snail breeding facilities on farms can be authorised.

Read more: Shell companies: Swiss want to make snail farming easier More Swiss cheesemaker convicted of involuntary manslaughter

This content was published on May 30, 2024 A cheesemaker in Steinerberg has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after seven people died after eating listeria-contaminated cheese.

Read more: Swiss cheesemaker convicted of involuntary manslaughter More Switzerland 'extremely concerned' about spiralling violence in Middle East

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Switzerland has strongly condemned Hamas' recent rocket fire on Israel and Israel's attacks on a camp for displaced people in Rafah.

Read more: Switzerland 'extremely concerned' about spiralling violence in Middle East More Swiss incomes and wealth rose during Covid pandemic

This content was published on May 30, 2024 Despite the difficult economic situation in 2020, both incomes and wealth continued to grow on average in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss incomes and wealth rose during Covid pandemic More Switzerland may triple tuition fees for foreign university students

This content was published on May 29, 2024 Foreign students at ETH Zurich and EPFL may soon have to pay at least three times as much as Swiss students in tuition fees.

Read more: Switzerland may triple tuition fees for foreign university students More Female climate activists could report Switzerland to Council of Europe

This content was published on May 29, 2024 The KlimaSeniorinnen association (the Climate Senior Women) is urging the Swiss government to respect the European court's recent decision.

Read more: Female climate activists could report Switzerland to Council of Europe More One in five Swiss post offices to close over next four years

This content was published on May 29, 2024 By 2028, there will only be 600 post offices in Switzerland, with 2,000 serviced locations.

Read more: One in five Swiss post offices to close over next four years

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .