India Aims To Double Wind Installations To Record 6.5-7 GW In 2024-25: MNRE

India is aiming for a massive ramp-up in wind power capacity additions in the upcoming year 2024-25, targeting a record 6.5-7 gigawatts (GW) of new installations, over double the 3.2 GW added last year, according to Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary at the of New and Energy.

Speaking at a Global Wind Day event organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) in Chennai, Bohra highlighted the "tremendous growth" being seen in the wind sector.

The projected 2024-25 installations would surpass the previous record of 5,400 MW achieved in 2016-17 when the industry rushed to complete projects before incentives expired.

Bohra noted that India's cumulative wind capacity currently stands at over 46 GW, a significant increase from just 38 MW in 1996, and emphasised that this number will rise sharply in the coming years.

A key focus area is developing offshore wind farms. The government plans to tender its first 500 MW offshore wind project near Gujarat as early as September, supported by viability gap funding to enhance project economics.

In February, the Ministry issued a tender for seabed allocation that could accommodate up to 4 GW of offshore capacity.

Preparatory work is underway, with the National Institute of Wind Energy installing LiDAR wind monitoring equipment at three locations, including Tuticorin port.

Data shows the region experiences average wind speeds of 9.5-10 meters per second for 7-8 months annually, ideal conditions for offshore turbines.

The aggressive targets underline India's commitment to rapidly scaling up renewable energy to meet its clean energy goals and make wind power a major component of the energy mix.

