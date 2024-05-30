Israeli Occupation Murders 36,224 Palestinians, Injures 81,777 In Aggression On Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli murdered at least 36,224 Palestinians and at least 81,777 since the beginning of its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Health authorities in Gaza explained in a statement today that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) committed five massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, murdering 53 Palestinians and wounding 357 others, in the past 24 hours.

Image: Palestinians who returned briefly to the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip to check on their homes, carry away a man injured in an Israeli strike on May 30, 2024. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Many victims remain either under the rubble or on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them, the statement added.

On its 237th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation's extreme and unprecedented aggression on the Gaza Strip continues from all sides (air, land and sea), murdering and injuring tens of thousands of Palestinians, cutting all means to deliver supplies of food, water, medicine, and fuel to them, and causing a humanitarian catastrophe of countless martyrs, wounded and missing civilians, as well as a massive destruction of vital infrastructure and facilities in the Gaza Strip.