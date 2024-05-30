Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 30: Price Of One Sovereign Drops By Rs 320

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala on Thursday (May 30) is Rs 6,670 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,276 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



The price of gold in Kerala on Thursday (May 30) is Rs 6,670 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,276 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,670 (Rs 6,710 yesterday)

8 gram - Rs 53,360 (Rs 53,680 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 66,700 (Rs 67,100 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 6,67,000 (Rs 6,71,00 yesterday)



1 gram- Rs 7,276 (Rs 7,320 yesterday)

8 gram - Rs 58,208 (Rs 53,560 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 72,760 (Rs 73,200 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 7,27,600 (Rs 7,32,000 yesterday)



1 gram- Rs 5,457 (Rs 5,490 yesterday)

8 gram - Rs 43,656 (Rs 43,920 yesterday)

10 gram- Rs 54,570 (Rs 54,900 yesterday)

100 gram- Rs 5,45,700 (Rs 5,49,000 yesterday)