Podcast: Trading Up With B2B Influencers

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke podcast, in partnership with Cirkle, we discuss the growing importance of B2B influencers. Maja Pawinska Sims talks to Amy Searle, B2B managing director of UK consumer, corporate and B2B agency Cirkle, and Mike Chapman, head of wholesale at PepsiCo. The conversation covers Cirkle's latest Trading Up report on how to use influencers to boost B2B campaigns and the agency's Retailer Inner Cirkle initiative, as well as PepsiCo's introduction of the Extra Flamin' Hot range across its Doritos, Walkers and Wotsits brands, as an example of a smart pre-launch partnership with retailers which had immediate and measurable commercial impact.







The PRovoke Media Podcast is produced by Markettiers. Subscribe via:

iTunes

|

Feed

|

Spotify



