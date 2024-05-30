Daler Mehndi’S Son Gurdeep Spells Out Essence Of Travelling: 'Not Necessary To Travel Rich’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Gurdeep Mehndi, who recently released his track 'Inipu', is a enthusiast. Gurdeep is the son of the legendary Punjabi singer, the King of Bhangra, Daler Mehndi, and has seen his father travel across the planet for his shows.

Gurdeep spoke with IANS about being bitten by the wanderlust bug, and how he makes it a point to focus on travelling as an artiste.

The told IANS: "I have seen my father travelling a lot for shows. The best thing about travelling is that you get to explore different types of cultures, people, food, and traditions. It's not necessary to travel rich. A solo budget trip can bring the same joy as a luxury trip. The only thing that matters is that you travel extensively to enrich your soul and enhance your craft."

Gurdeep also spoke about his latest song, sharing that he and his team wanted to create something different.

The singer told IANS: "The germ of the idea behind this track is the two-state culture. Nobody earlier imagined a Sardar guy in a South Indian outfit while having a conversation with a South Indian girl. 'Inipu' is a Tamil word which means 'very sweet'."

“The track features a very raw format of instrumentation. We deliberately kept the Punjabi influence at bay. The song features just a touch of south," he added.

'Inipu' has been released under the label of Saregama.