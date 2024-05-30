Ready-Made Garment Exports Record 23% Increase In 4M 2024

( MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Marie Louis Bishara, President of the Readymade Garment Export Council, recently announced impressive growth in Egypt's ready-made garment exports. From January to April 2024, the sector's exports surged to $856m, a substantial increase compared to the $697m recorded during the same period in 2023-an impressive 23% rise.

