Ready-Made Garment Exports Record 23% Increase In 4M 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Marie Louis Bishara, President of the Readymade Garment Export Council, recently announced impressive growth in Egypt's ready-made garment exports. From January to April 2024, the sector's exports surged to $856m, a substantial increase compared to the $697m recorded during the same period in 2023-an impressive 23% rise.
Top Importers:
United States: Ready-made garment exports to the United States grew by 14%, totalling $347m in the same period. This figure surpasses the $304m recorded in 2023. European Union: Exports to the European Union, which stands as the second-largest market for Egyptian ready-made garments, experienced a remarkable 33% boost. The value reached $200m in the first four months of 2024, up from $150m in 2023. Spain: Sector exports to Spain also witnessed substantial growth, rising by 45%. The total value reached $49m from January to April 2024, compared to $34m during the same period in 2023. Arab countries: Exports to Arab countries saw significant growth, reaching $173m-an increase of 34% from the previous year. Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom emerged as a major importer, with an 85% surge in ready-made garment exports during the first four months of 2024. The value rose from $28m in 4M 2023 to $52m in 4M 2024. Libya also demonstrated robust growth, recording $60m in exports-up from $33m-an impressive 82% increase. Africa: Exports to African countries (excluding Arab states) soared to $2.5m, marking an impressive 189% growth.
