National Health Strategy 2024-2030 To Be Launched Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of Public health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari affirmed that under the wise leadership of Amir H H sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar continues to strengthen its robust healthcare system, which focuses on universal health coverage for all members of society, guided by Qatar National Vision 2030.

In the State of Qatar's speech at the 77th World health Assembly, currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, until June 1, Her Excellency announced the imminent launch of the National health Strategy 2024-2030 to support the achievement of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 and aligns with the Thirteenth and Fourteenth General Programmes of Work of the World Health Organization (WHO).

H E Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted that the new national health strategy will address the key challenges and priorities of Qatar's healthcare system by enhancing public health, primary healthcare, and the foundational healthcare infrastructure while promoting science and innovation, noting that the strategy will also tackle health determinants through a comprehensive health-in-all-policies approach.

The Minister expressed Qatar's pride in the support and endorsement of several countries to its draft decision on“Strengthening Health and Well-Being Through Sport Events,” pointing out that this initiative, based on Qatar's successful experience in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022, advocates for an innovative approach involving the entire government and community to protect and promote health.

H E Dr. Al Kuwari also welcomed Qatar's continued contribution to the international public health dialogue at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) 2024, scheduled for November 13-14.

She added that Qatar will host the 6th Global Summit on Mental Health on February 5-6, 2025. The summit, titled“Integrated mental health: embracing digital solutions,” will focus on leveraging digital innovations to advance mental health care, she added.

H E Dr. Al Kuwari affirmed that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to international cooperation and solidarity in helping countries, peoples, and communities suffering from humanitarian crises, noting Qatar's developmental support to nations in need and international organizations, including contributions to sustainable development projects in health and education.

She acknowledged the severe impact of ongoing conflicts on health, highlighting the destruction of healthcare facilities and attacks on healthcare workers, which exacerbate the situation for affected populations and hinder access to essential medical services. Dr. Al Kuwari stressed that protecting healthcare infrastructure and workers must be a priority everywhere. H E Dr. Al Kuwari also emphasised that through solidarity and a shared vision, challenges can be overcome, paving the way for a healthier future for all.

The World Health Assembly, the main decision-making body of the WHO, comprises 194 member states. This year's meetings are held under the theme“Health for All, and All for Health.”