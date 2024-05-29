Kim Petras And Danna Paola Star In MAC Viva Glam's 30Th Anniversary Campaign

(MENAFN- 3BL) Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is!

M·A·C VIVA GLAM: The iconic Lipstick that has transformed the beauty industry and positively impacted countless lives is turning 30. With a bold vision on raising another half-billion dollars for charity, M·A·C is joining forces with pop superstars Kim Petras and Danna Paola to unveil its expanded charitable mission and revamped VIVA GLAM lipstick lineup, which continues to give back 100% of the purchasing price to local organizations around the world working to advance equal rights and healthy futures for All Ages, All Races, All Genders.

This Lipstick Feeds. Kim Petras Serves.

As a global popstar, critically acclaimed songwriter, style icon and LGBTQIA+ trailblazer, Kim Petras perfectly embodies the essence of M·A·C VIVA GLAM, which has made a tradition of joining forces with a diverse range of legendary talent to raise awareness for its mission. The pop sensation made history as the first openly transgender artist to win a GRAMMY Award and hit number one on the Billboard charts, and regularly uses her global platform to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and M·A·C VIVA GLAM partners like the Trevor Project.“Serving as the face of M·A·C VIVA GLAM has always been a rite of passage for the most legendary artists in the world,” shares Petras.“I have to pinch myself every time I remember it's now my turn to represent the campaign. I am honoured to be part of VIVA GLAM's long legacy of lifting up people who haven't always felt seen or represented, and look forward to inspiring the next generation to join us in making the world a more equal place,” she adds.

This Lipstick Saves. Danna Slays.

Co-starring in the campaign is Danna Paola, a multi-hyphenate and Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated international star from Mexico City, known for her unapologetically original approach to her music and style. This singer, actress, songwriter and producer is passionate about women's equality and using her voice to support underserved communities around the globe.“Growing up in the spotlight, it has taken a lot of courage to live as my authentic self and claim a seat at the table of my own career journey,” says Paola.“I'm so excited to team up with M·A·C VIVA GLAM to empower other women and girls finding their voice and give back to communities most in need of our support,” she concludes.

Breaking News: M·A·C Viva Glam Has Expanded Its Mission To Support Equal Rights For All!

Kim and Danna will headline VIVA GLAM's 30th anniversary campaign, which will celebrate the impact of over $520 million USD the program has raised to date while spotlighting the newly revamped four-shade Lipstick lineup and expanded charitable mission to better address some of the world's most pressing challenges. In addition to continuing its three decades-long support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, VIVA GLAM will be dedicated to driving equality across the following four areas:

Sexual Equality

M·A·C VIVA GLAM continues to give back to local organizations supporting people impacted by HIV/AIDS, including longtime partners such as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights. VIVA GLAM will also continue to support organizations working to help members of the LGBTQIA+ community achieve their full potential and feel confident loving whom they love. One example is It Gets Better, which uplifts, connects and empowers LGBTQ+ youth. Their VIVA GLAM grant will be used to support“queer proms” across the United States this year.

Gender Equality

With reproductive and gender rights under assault, M·A·C VIVA GLAM is committed to supporting local organizations around the world that advocate for the rights of people to have autonomy over their own bodies. This includes The Trevor Project, which will use their M·A·C VIVA GLAM grant to support LGBTQ+ youth through education programs, crisis prevention and advocacy initiatives. M·A·C VIVA GLAM also supports a range of organizations dedicated to empowering women and girls, and has made grants over the past year to organizations like Canada's Adsum Association for Women and Children.

Racial Equality

M·A·C VIVA GLAM honours the beauty in diversity by advancing racial justice, equity, diversity and inclusion via donations, internal advocacy and product inclusivity. M·A·C Canada has supported Indspire, a national charity that invests in advancing educational opportunities for Indigenous communities across Canada. M·A·C U.S. will be announcing new partners in the fall.

Environmental Equality

M·A·C pioneered beauty packaging take-back programs over 33 years ago with the BACK-To-M·A·C program. Recognizing the need for more action to protect the planet, M·A·C has formed a partnership with Plastics for Change to support their efforts to remove plastic pollution from coastal areas of India, while advancing socioeconomic opportunities for plastic collectors and their communities.

“We are so excited to partner with two of the music's biggest stars at the moment to usher in the next chapter of VIVA GLAM, which has always made it a priority to collaborate with artists with strong points of view to help elevate our mission,” says Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, Global Senior Vice President/General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics.“Despite the incredible progress M·A·C VIVA GLAM has made over the past three decades, there is still so much more work to be done to create a more equal future for everyone, and we hope this campaign inspires the next generation to join us in raising the next half-billion dollars so we can continue making meaningful impact on communities that need it most,” she concludes.

But Wait, There's More!

Alongside the revamped VIVA GLAM platform, the iconic Lipstick that gives back 100% has been maxed out to give lips MORE with a new silky matte finish, new impactful names and new luxe look. Put your money where your mouth is with four iconic shades of M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick.

VIVA Heart (formerly VIVA GLAM I):

This intense blue-red was created for the M·A·C VIVA GLAM launch in 1994 to make a bold statement of support for members of our community impacted by the AIDS crisis.

VIVA Planet (formerly VIVA GLAM II):

Introduced in 1997, this muted pink-beige with shimmer provided a more subtle shade for those who wanted to support the VIVA GLAM cause.

VIVA Empowered (formerly VIVA GLAM III):

The darkest and most dramatic VIVA GLAM shade, this bold brown-plum bowed in 2000.

NEW! VIVA Equality:

To celebrate 30 years of M·A·C VIVA GLAM, this warm, mid-toned nude compliments all skin tones and creates a new fundraising opportunity.

As always, 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick goes to M·A·C VIVA GLAM, supporting charitable organizations worldwide across the four equality pillars.

Choice of shade does not impact the type of charity receiving M·A·C VIVA GLAM donations.

We Need Your Help. The Next Half-Billion Won't Raise Itself!

GET THE LIPSTICK THAT GIVES BACK 100% WITH: M·A·CXIMAL SILKY MATTE VIVA GLAM LIPSTICK

Viva Heart (Intense Brownish Blue-Red)

Viva Planet (Creamy Subdued Pinkish Beige-Mauve)

Viva Empowered (Muted Brownish Plum)

Viva Equality (Deep Neutral)

AVAILABILITY: M·A·C locations nationwide and online at maccosmetics

SUGGESTED RETAIL PRICE: $25 USD

PR CONTACT: ...

SOCIAL: @MACCosmeticsUSA on Instagram and TikTok #MACVIVAGLAM

ABOUT M·A·C COSMETICS: M·A·C (Make-up Art Cosmetics) is a leading brand of professional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada, 40 years ago, the brand's popularity has grown through a tradition of word-of-mouth endorsement from Makeup Artists, models, photographers, and journalists around the world. M·A·C is now sold in over 130 countries/territories worldwide. Follow M·A·C on Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat and Threads (@MACcosmetics); become a M·A·C fan on Facebook (facebook/maccosmetics); and watch M·A·C videos on YouTube (youtube/maccosmetics). For a M·A·C location near you, visit maccosmetics .