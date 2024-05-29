Iraq Oil Export Volumes Flat In April; Revenue Data Withheld

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil export volumes for April, but has not disclosed the value of oil exports for the month.

This follows an increasing trend of delayed or missing oil export data from the Ministry.



Total exports of crude oil: 102,386,818 barrels.

Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 100,921,250 barrels of crude oil exports.

Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended .

Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 448,606 barrels.

Exports from Qayyarah were 1,016,962 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.413 milllion barrels pre day, almost equal to the 3.423 million bpd in March .

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

