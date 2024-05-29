Spokesperson Hajizade Calls EU Representative's Biased Statement As Far From Reality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We completely reject the biased and unacceptable statement madeby Peter Stano, the press secretary of the European Union (EU) onforeign policy and security issues on May 29.

According to Azernews , this was stated in thecommentary of the head of the press service of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizade, regarding the statement of PeterStano, Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy of theEuropean Union, which contains allegations about the state of humanrights in Azerbaijan.

"The EU representative's statement about the human rightssituation in Azerbaijan is far from reality and is full of obviousfraud.

The issue of persons detained in connection with a number ofcriminal investigations, such as illegal financing of certainactivities, illegal financial transactions, etc., is carried outwithin the requirements of the relevant criminal enforcement regimelaws.

Instead of waiting for the results of criminal cases andinvestigations, as well as court decisions, making calls toAzerbaijan for the release of accused persons is in clearcontradiction with legal procedures.

At the same time, there is no basis for claims regarding thedeprivation of medical and other assistance to detained persons persons referred by the EU side are provided with the necessaryassistance in the manner and framework established by law.

Unreasonable public demands to pardon certain individuals basedon the political preferences of a number of EU countries andpoliticians cast doubt on Europe's commitment to the rule oflaw.

Azerbaijan has enough experience, knowledge, and wisdom in thisfield, so it does not need mandatory advice and instructions.

At the same time, conditioning Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29with political motives unrelated to this process is against theessence of the idea of cooperation in the fight against climatechange, including our country's commitment.

"Azerbaijan will continue to fulfill its international legalobligations and calls on certain institutions of the EU to payattention to gross violations of human rights on the territory ofthe Union, and to stop their interference and provocations againstAzerbaijan," the Azerbaijani official said.