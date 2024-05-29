Huawei Plans To Make 3Nm Chips, But When?

In March this year, media reports said Naura Technology Group, a Shenzhen-listed firm, started researching SAQP. They said SiCarrier, a Shenzhen-based state-owned-enterprise that works with Huawei, in late 2023 had been granted a patent that involves SAQP.



SiCarrier filed patents for the SAQP technology in September 2021 when Naura was also involved in this project.



The SAQP technique is called a brute-force method as it involves pitch-splitting, or the division of a pattern into two or three parts. The SAQP can be achieved by applying self-aligned double patterning (SADP) twice.

It is unclear when and whether Huawei and SMIC can mass-produce 3nm chips. Some technology columnists said it may take several years for them to achieve this goal. They added that, by the time the two companies succeed, the global markets will be using 1.4nm chips.

On February 6, the Financial Times reported that SMIC has put together new semiconductor production lines in Shanghai to make next-generation smartphone processors as early as this year. It said the company will make 5nm Kirin chips with existing stock of US and Dutch-made equipment. This report was cited by Taiwan's DigiTimes .



In March, some Taiwanese media said SMIC has set up a research team to push for the production of 3nm chips. But the reports have not yet been confirmed.



As of now, the most advanced Chinese processors are 7nm chips made by SMIC in Shanghai.



In April, Huawei launched its Pura 70 smartphone, which is powered by the company's Kirin 9010 application processor.



TechInsights found that Kirin 9010 was made with the so-called N+2 process, the same way the Kirin 9000s was produced. Last August, Huawei unveiled Kirin 9000s in its Mate60 Pro phone.

An IT columnist using the pen name RexAA said in an article that Kirin 9010 performs slightly better than Kirin 9000s. Citing the Geekbench benchmark tests, he said Kirin 9010 achieved 4,471 multi-core scores, compared with Kirin 9000s' 4,206 scores.

