Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets EU's Special Envoy To Afghanistan

Doha, Qatar: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with the European Union's Special Envoy to Afghanistan HE Tomas Niklasson.
The meeting discussed developments in Afghanistan and the joint international efforts to achieve its peace and stability.
