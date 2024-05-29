Two Men Pulled Out Of Well Dead After Over Six Hours In Central Kashmir's Budgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that three individuals had slipped into the well today morning, following which a rescue operation was launched.

He said that after over six hours two of the trapped persons were pulled out dead, while third one is still trapped.

The deceased have been identified as Amjid Ali and Momin Dar-both residents Gotipora Khansahib

The official said that efforts are underway to rescue the third one who are still trapped inside the well.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now