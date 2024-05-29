Two Men Pulled Out Of Well Dead After Over Six Hours In Central Kashmir's Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two men among the three individuals, who fell into a well in Khansahib area of Budgam district, were pulled out dead after over six hours, officials said. The third one is still trapped inside even as rescue operation is underway.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that three individuals had slipped into the well today morning, following which a rescue operation was launched.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that after over six hours two of the trapped persons were pulled out dead, while third one is still trapped.
The deceased have been identified as Amjid Ali and Momin Dar-both residents Gotipora Khansahib
The official said that efforts are underway to rescue the third one who are still trapped inside the well. Read Also 5 Dead After Falling Into Wells In Budgam, Kupwara Five Persons Fall Into Well In North Kashmir's Kupwara; Two Dead, Three Hospitalised
