Tearing Down Ambedkar’S Photo: NCP, Shiv Sena Demand Jitendra Awhad’S Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The NCP on Wednesday demanded the arrest of NCP(SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad and filing of a case against him by the Maharashtra Government for allegedly tearing down Dr BR Ambedkar's photo and stamping on it.

Similarly, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has also demanded Awhad's arrest and sought an unconditional apology from him.

Following the criticism from Mahayuti partners, Awhad has tendered an unconditional apology.

Both NCP and Shiv Sena have targeted Awhad after he allegedly burnt the poster containing Manusmriti and Dr Ambedkar's photo at Mahad to protest against the State Council of Educational Research and Training's purported proposal to include some verses from Manusmriti in the curriculum of state schools.

"In the name of burning the Manusmriti, Awhad tore down Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo and trampled on it," alleged the NCP's chief spokesman Umesh Patil.

He held Awhad responsible for spoiling the social environment of the country and the state through the act in Mahad.

Patil also sought an answer from NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar about the action he plans to take against Awhad and called for his expulsion from the party.

Shiv Sena joint chief spokesman Raju Waghmare has appealed to the state government to register an offence and arrest Awhad.