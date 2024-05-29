Open AI suspends voice similar to Scarlett Johanssons`

(MENAFN) Following complaints from Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, Open AI has decided to suspend the use of a voice in its ChatGPT bot that reportedly bore a striking resemblance to Johansson's own voice. The decision was announced in a statement released by Open AI on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, where the company acknowledged concerns about the criteria for selecting voices in ChatGPT, particularly the female Sky voice.



Open AI clarified that while there were questions regarding the choice of voices, it was working to address them by pausing the use of the Sky voice. The company emphasized that the voice used by Sky was not intentionally meant to mimic Scarlett Johansson's voice, but rather had been recorded by a different professional actress.



Despite this clarification, Open AI CEO Sam Altman seemed to acknowledge the resemblance between Sky's voice and Johansson's, posting a cryptic message on X last week that simply read "her." This reference appeared to allude to Johansson's role in the 2013 sci-fi film "Her," where she portrayed an AI assistant who develops a romantic relationship with a human.



Scarlett Johansson expressed shock, anger, and disbelief upon hearing the voice demo, noting that it even fooled some of her closest friends. Johansson revealed that Altman had previously approached her about voicing an AI, a proposal she ultimately declined.



Johansson, known for her illustrious career in Hollywood and her numerous accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and a Tony Award, was adamant about the similarities between Sky's voice and her own, prompting Open AI to take action and address the concerns raised by the actress and others.

