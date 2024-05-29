(MENAFN) As a highlight of the ongoing Russia EXPO, the renowned Moscow Jazz Festival presented a special concert featuring acclaimed jazz trios at Moscow's All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) on Wednesday. Showcasing the diverse talent of musicians from Russia and beyond, the event featured performances by three distinct trios: the Phonograph-Jazz trio, the ILUGDIN TRIO blending jazz with classical music elements, and a trio led by Maria Aksyonova, recognized as the victor of the All-Russian youth jazz competition.



This performance marked the latest collaboration between the Moscow Jazz Festival and Russia EXPO, underscoring the festival's commitment to promoting cultural exchange and artistic excellence on an international stage. The Russia EXPO, inaugurated in 2023 by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, serves as a prestigious platform for showcasing Russia's advancements across various sectors, including the economy, energy, agriculture, transportation, science, and culture.



Through this exclusive concert, attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of jazz while celebrating Russia's rich cultural heritage and artistic innovation. The event exemplified the synergies between music and cultural diplomacy, fostering connections and dialogue amidst the backdrop of one of the world's most prominent jazz festivals and a globally recognized international exhibition.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270912