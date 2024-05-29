On This Day: Key Events On May 29, From World Everest Day To Honour Edmund Hillary To Rise Of Netanyahu In Israel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day: Way back in 1953, conquering Mount Everest was a herculean task which was never completed by anyone. However, on May 29, 1953, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay conquered Mount Everest and became the first people to do so. The day also witnessed a landmark moment in Israel, where Benjamin Netanyahu was elected as the Prime Minister for the first time Read: Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, Belem Atchyuth, dies in bike accident in New YorkAccording to Wikipedia, he became the first Israeli PM elected directly by popular vote. For India, the day carries immense significance in the world of wrestling. On May 29, 1968, the wrestling world got an Indian winner when Dara Singh clinched the World Wrestling Championship in Mumbai. Look at the key events that happened on this day in history Read: IndiGo bomb threat: Viral video shows woman walking on wing as flight attendant rescues passengerFirst ascent to Mount Everest in 1953New Zealand's Edmund Hillary and Darjeeling's Sherpa Tenzing Norgay completed their ascent to Mount Everest at 11:30 am on May 29, 1953. With this achievement, they became the first known human beings to reach the highest peak on the Earth Read: Viral video: Indian chef Padam Vyas seen with empty stall in Australia; netizens react, 'What a shame'Mount Everest DayTo honour the first-ever ascent to Mount Everest in 1953, people worldwide celebrate Mount Everest Day.

The achievement marked a significant milestone in mountaineering and is celebrated to honour their spirit and the legacy of their accomplishment Netanyahu became Israel's Prime Minister in 1996Benjamin Netanyahu is known as the country's longest serving prime minister with more than six tenures. His journey to become the most prominent leader of Israel began in 1996 when Netanyahu became Israel's first directly elected prime minister after an early election followed by the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin India's Dara Singh wins World Wrestling Championship in 1968Dara Singh won the World Wrestling Championship in 1968. He is renowned for his victory over American wrestler Lou Thesz, which earned him the title of World Champion and solidified his status as a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling of Constantinople in 1453

Led by Sultan Mehmed II, of Ottoman Empire, conquered Constantinople, founded by Roman Empire on May 29, 1453. Later, the place war renamed to Istanbul. Constantinople was the capital of theByzantine Empire, which was initially founded by Roman Emperor Constantine the Great in 330 AD. However, the empire weakened by the mid-15th century and was reduced to little more than the city of Constantinople itself and a few outlying territories.

