UAE: Free MMR Vaccine For Children In Abu Dhabi Until June 17

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:21 PM
Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 11:06 PM
Children in Abu Dhabi can now get an additional free dose of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.
The Abu Dhabi Public health
Centre announced that all children aged between 1 and 5 years can receive the extra dose, regardless of their past vaccination status or measles history.
The free offer starts from May 28, running until June 17.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Parents can book their child's appointment by visiting:
ALSO READ:
UAE travel vaccines: List of essential jabs, costs and key information
UAE flu vaccine for Umrah pilgrims: Cost, process explained as demand spikes at hospitals
Mandatory UAE vaccinations for kids explained; costs, schedule of shots
UAE: Why boys must take vaccines to prevent cervical cancer
UAE Alhosn app: 5 easy steps to update children's mandatory vaccination records
MENAFN29052024000049011007ID1108270563
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.