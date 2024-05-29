               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE: Free MMR Vaccine For Children In Abu Dhabi Until June 17


5/29/2024 7:53:34 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 10:21 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 11:06 PM

Children in Abu Dhabi can now get an additional free dose of the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine.

The Abu Dhabi Public health
Centre announced that all children aged between 1 and 5 years can receive the extra dose, regardless of their past vaccination status or measles history.


The free offer starts from May 28, running until June 17.

Parents can book their child's appointment by visiting:

Khaleej Times

