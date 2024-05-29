Saudi Red Sea Authority Issues the First Cruise Ships Maritime Tourism Agent License to Cruise Saudi

(MENAFN- Red Sea Gateway Terminal) Riyadh, May 28, 2024

Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued the first maritime tourism agent license for cruise ships to "Cruise Saudi", a Public Investment Fund owned business based in Jeddah, KSA.



As the maritime tourism agent license was handed by the Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, to the Chief Destination Experiences Officer at Cruise Saudi, Mrs. Barbara Buczek, at the Cruise Saudi headquarters in Jeddah.



This step marks a significant milestone in the development of a promising coastal tourism sector, and it falls under SRSA’s enablement roles. Licensing and permitting will help in regulating coastal tourism activities within the geographical scope. This will enable and encourage practitioners and investors in the coastal tourism sector.



Whereas the maritime tourism agent’s role includes providing services for marine watercrafts- such as yachts and cruise ships – to practice safe and sustainable marine navigational tourism activities, SRSA will ensure that the licensed maritime tourism agents facilitate marine watercrafts movements within the Kingdom's waters and their adherence to best sustainable standards and practices.









