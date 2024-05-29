For The Third Consecutive Year The BIBF Students Win First Place at Trade Quest Competition

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama – 28 May 2024: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is proud to announce that its undergraduate students have won first place in the universities category, for the third year in a row, at the 2023-2024 Trade Quest Programme, organised by Bahrain Bourse. The programme provided students with hands-on experience in financial markets and helped them acquire the skills and knowledge required to prosper in today's global marketplace.

The BIBF team, led by Dr. Hamad AlSayed, competed against several universities and managed to secure three prizes, including 1st Place Award in the Universities category, Best presentation, and the Best US Financial Performance. The team consisted of Salma AlAbbasi, Fatema Alhashemi, Maryam AlKhawaja, Fatema Kazerooni, Amina AlDawaishan, Naser AlSayegh, Mohammed AlAlawi, and Nasir AlDarmaki

The BIBF’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh said, “I would like to congratulate our students and all teams involved in this achievement. Our students' triumph in Trade Quest for the third consecutive year, is a testament to their dedication, creativity, and the exceptional quality of education at the BIBF. This victory not only showcases their talent but also reflects the relentless commitment of our faculty and staff in nurturing future leaders. We are immensely proud of their achievement and confident that they will continue to excel in their journey towards success.” He also added, "Initiatives like Trade Quest promote financial literacy and education among young people in Bahrain, and we are also proud to be the Knowledge Partners for Bahrain Bourse."

Recognising the students' exceptional performance, Dr. Haifa Khalaf, Head of the Academics Centre at BIBF, commended their dedication and highlighted the BIBF’s unwavering commitment to empowering students. She stated, "Congratulations to our students, mentors and faculty! Our students' success underscores our commitment to fostering excellence. We are dedicated to providing continuous support and creating pathways for our students to flourish in their chosen areas."

The Trade Quest programme provides a simulation-based experience of investment, where students learn the systems and regulations implemented at both Bahrain Bourse and New York Stock Exchange, analyse and select shares to invest in, and manage a portfolio of shares, in addition to presentation, teamwork, conflict and time management skills. The program is conducted over three phases, with evaluation based on the team's strategy, investment, and financial performance, as well as the overall cooperation and coordination between team members.





