US Defense Sec. Discusses Ties With Angolan Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 29 (KUNA) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed the growing bilateral defense relations between the United States and Angola with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco

The talks have been held against backdrop of US efforts to enhance strategic presence in the African continent amid fierce competition with China and Russia.

The two ministers met on Tuesday at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon).

Lourenco's visit to Washington is "'based on the success of the 2017 memorandum of understanding, the 2022 joint statement, and minister Austin's visit to Angola in September 2023," according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen the relations through the upcoming inaugural meeting of the Joint U.S.-Angolan Defense Cooperation Committee, scheduled for June 5-6, 2024, at the Pentagon, as well as other areas of security cooperation, the statement added.

Austin became the first U.S. Defense Secretary ever to visit Angola in September 2023. This visit came during his first African tour since assuming his duties as head of the U.S. Department of Defense.

During his African tour covering Djibouti, Kenya, and Angola, Austin pledged support for African partners, stressing ongoing military collaboration to ensure Africa's security and prosperity, as he emphasized Africa's importance for shared prosperity and security.

The U.S aims to bolster its presence in Africa amid growing Chinese and Russian influence, as recent setbacks in Niger led to a decision to withdraw American forces from the country, which was increasingly aligning with Moscow. (end)

