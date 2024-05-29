Four Policemen Beaten Up By Army Personnel In North Kashmir's Kupwara: Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four Police
men were injured
after they were allegedly beaten up by army
personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.
officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad - posted at Kupwara Police
station - were admitted to SKIMS Hospital at Soura late Tuesday night, they said.
Officials said the condition of the injured policemen is stated to be stable.
The cops were injured after an army team led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.
The move allegedly incensed the local army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.
A Srinagar-based defence spokesman said he is not aware of the incident and would comment only after getting more details.
|
