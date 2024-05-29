US Military Pier Operations For Gaza Aid Suspended Due To Breakage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. officials have confirmed that a floating port, which was constructed and stationed in the Mediterranean Sea to facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, has suffered a fracture.

The Associated Press, citing Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense, reported that aid deliveries to Gaza have been suspended following the fracture of this floating port.

It is noteworthy that the United States constructed this floating port, at a cost of at least $320 million, to establish a sea route for delivering aid to Gaza after the closure of land crossings, including Rafah, which connects Gaza to Egypt.

The construction of this floating port was completed at the beginning of May this year. Since its deployment in the Mediterranean Sea, 137 truckloads of humanitarian aid, equivalent to 900 tons, have been transported through it.

The U.S. Department of Defense has not provided details on the fracture of this floating port, and CNN, citing its sources, reported that the port was damaged near Gaza and that repairs could take about a week.

Work on this port began in April after aid delivery to the people of Gaza became limited and even impossible due to Israel's blockades and military attacks on the entire Gaza Strip.

At that time, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that it was working to open a maritime passage, and this port, which was constructed in two parts for this purpose, was estimated to cost at least $320 million according to previous assessments.

