Some 135,000 Ukrainians Involved In Army Of Reconstruction Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the Army of Reconstruction project was launched, a total of 135,000 unemployed people have been involved in socially useful works.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We launched the Army of Reconstruction project in autumn 2022 to financially support people who had temporarily lost their jobs and involve them in the country's reconstruction efforts. People can join socially useful works and receive payment for them, which is higher than the average amount of unemployment benefits. Overall, the Army of Reconstruction project participants have earned about UAH 1 billion,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Tetiana Berezhna noted.

Currently, socially useful works are carried out across 19 regions of Ukraine. The most active regions include Kharkiv (23,850 job assignments issued), Donetsk (16,300), Kyiv (15,000), Chernihiv (14,800), and Poltava (14,500).

A reminder that, from April 1, 2024, the monthly salary for socially useful works under the Army of Reconstruction project increased to UAH 12,000.

Photo: Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry