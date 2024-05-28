Qatar Charity, JHCO Launch Campaign To Deliver 10,000 Food Parcels To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Qatar Charity's campaign, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), launched on Tuesday a campaign, aimed at sending food parcels to Gaza.

The initiative, set to deliver 10,000 food parcels containing essential food items to sustain a family for one month, is expected to benefit around 50,000 people in the war-torn Strip, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al Thani stressed the importance of helping the Palestinian people in Gaza,

“This is a humanitarian duty that Qatar consistently undertakes in coordination with Jordan,” he said, commending the efforts of Qatari humanitarian organisations in Jordan, which work to promote the mutual interests of both nations.