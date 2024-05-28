Patricia Santos Collaborates With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRAGA, PORTUGAL, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce that Patricia Santos, a distinguished business leader and mentor, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, Influence and Impact, alongside renowned expert Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the world.

As a mother of two wonderful daughters, Patricia's greatest mission is to nurture those around her, guiding them towards their full potential. Her journey as a businesswoman is a testament to her dedication to driving positive change in the world.

Patricia's career in the corporate world is marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Holding a degree in Engineering and Industrial Management and specialized training in NLP, Coaching, and Neurocommunication, she has established herself as a leader in the business community. Over her 26-year tenure, she has taken on strategic roles in project management, business development, and leadership, collaborating with industry giants such as General Electric, EDP, Nortel Networks, Suzlon, and Vestas.

Her foray into real estate was fueled by a strong desire to connect with people and help them develop their hidden talents. Using her skills to organize and streamline processes, Patricia has built better relationships with her clients. Currently, she is the co-founder and Chairwoman of Zome Real Estate. During her tenure as CEO, she laid the foundation for the company's rise, earning multiple accolades, including the prestigious National WEB3 Innovation Award, recognition as the Best Company to Work For in the sector, and the 5-Star Award in the Franchising category.

While Patricia cherishes the array of prestigious honors, she finds her true measure of success in the lasting impact she has on people's lives-the enduring relationships she builds and the personal growth she inspires.

In a world where the impossible is but a mirage, poised to be shattered by the power of our collective vision, she stands as Zome's Chairwoman, ready to ignite that power. She is at the forefront of pioneering projects that are set to redefine the benchmarks of convenience and transparency. For her, innovation is far more than a buzzword-it is the very core of her strategy. It's about charting a course to break through existing barriers and forge a new paradigm in the marketplace, all while steadfastly upholding humanization and social responsibility as the guiding principles of her mission.

In addition to her business achievements, Patricia is a Mentor and Trainer specializing in Leadership and Talent Management within the Voice Leadership program at the Nova School of Business and Economics. She is deeply passionate about sustainability and the transformative potential of blockchain technology. As the Portugal Country Chair of G100 Women Leaders in the Wing Leadership & Entrepreneurial Education, she champions inclusivity and the socio-economic empowerment of women, actively addressing gender disparities.

Patricia's mantra, "If you can't do everything, do everything you can. Don't settle for mediocrity; strive to be your best self! Embrace challenges, for they may unveil the greatest version of you yet to emerge. Take pride in proclaiming: 'It wasn't easy, but I achieved it!'," perfectly encapsulates her approach to life and work. For Patricia, success is not only about achieving personal milestones but also about nurturing better human beings for the world.

Patricia's collaboration in Influence and Impact will bring her extensive experience and insights into the power of persuasion in business, making this book an essential read for professionals seeking to enhance their influence and effectiveness in the world.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact and invites readers to explore the art of persuasion alongside Patricia Santos, Chris Voss, and their esteemed team of authors.

