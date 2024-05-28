Israeli Tanks Advance Into Rafah Despite International Calls For Halt

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The tanks of the Israeli army entered the center of Rafah city in southern Gaza on Tuesday, May 28th.

Israeli media reported the entry of Israeli tanks into the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza.

The Israeli news website“Ynet” reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the tanks of this country are stationed near the Al-Ouda Mosque and have targeted another mosque.

According to images shared on social media, smoke rises from a mosque in Rafah, and drones can be heard in the area.

The person who recorded these images stated that the mosque was targeted in this attack.

Reuters, citing eyewitnesses, reported that Israeli army tanks arrived at the center of Rafah three weeks after an airstrike that drew international condemnation.

The Israeli army initiated its attacks on Rafah three weeks ago and quickly seized eastern areas of the city, but has yet to capture it fully.

Eyewitnesses told Reuters that armed clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas occurred on Tuesday in the Zoroub area.

The news agency quoted witnesses as saying,“The Israeli army has deployed armored tanks from a distance, and there is no sign of troops inside or around them.”

So far, an Israeli army spokesperson has not commented on the matter.

Reuters also reported that Israeli tanks and warplanes targeted objectives in Rafah on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

Israel's airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah on Monday night drew widespread international condemnation. The attack resulted in the death of 45 Palestinians.

