'We Will Keep Working To Fulfill His Vision...', PM Narendra Modi Remembers NTR On His 101St Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jr NTR paid tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary. Prime Minister Modi honored NTR, calling him a 'remarkable icon' of the Telugu film industry and a 'visionary leader.' In his message on X, PM Modi praised NTR's enduring contributions to both cinema and politics, emphasizing his lasting impact and expressing commitment to fulfilling his vision for society.

Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Visit NTR Memorial

Jr NTR, along with his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, visited NTR's memorial at NTR Ghat to commemorate the occasion. A video shared on X showed the actor offering his respects with folded hands and observing a moment of silence despite the presence of a crowd.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Honors His Father

Nandamuri Balakrishna, NTR's son, was also present at the memorial to honor his late father. NTR, a celebrated actor, filmmaker, and politician, served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. He acted in 300 movies and received three National Awards before passing away on January 18, 1996, at his Hyderabad residence.