Closing This Week

Bouquet of Wind Tulip Turbines

Flower Turbines at Rotterdam Roof Days

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

This shows how each turbine produces more energy as another turbine is clustered. 5 Flower Turbines together produce 228% more power than 5 separate turbines.

Flower Turbines Funding Round to Close This Week

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines , which has raised over $16 million for its innovative small wind turbines, will be closing its current round at the end of May, 2024. Shares are available by equity crowdfunding atOne of the disruptive innovations in the Flower Turbines business plan is to change the market for small wind turbines from one at a time sales to large project sales. As an example, 4 turbines correctly arranged perform as well as 8 turbines separately. This has a tremendous potential effect on the cost of wind energy in urban and suburban commercial and residential projects, or anywhere else where space is limited. The significance is like the difference between being able to put only one solar panel per roof versus many. And Flower Turbines does one better: its turbines make their neighbors perform better. This is an important scientific and business-model innovation.The turbines are also beautiful, quiet, and bird friendly. They start at lower speeds than other turbines and endure higher speeds. Their 30+ patents are loaded with aerodynamic, engineering, and electronic advances.Flower Turbines is a popular investment, having already received over $16 million of investment in common stock through equity crowdfunding and angel investments. This is its fifth round. Flower Turbines recently concluded a $4.5 million RegA+ raise, its fourth. Two previous RegCF raises were sold out. Investors who want to be a part of it can join the time-limited RegCF equity crowdfunding at . Larger angel and institutional investors should contact ...Customers can tell them about their proposed project in Europe at ... and for the rest of the world at .... Flower Turbines also has some regional distributors.Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design, low noise, and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together.Technology being developed by Flower Turbines enables a new model in the small wind industry. Focused on creating beautiful, affordable, and efficient turbines for the urban/suburban market and tight spaces, it seeks to pave the way for the future of distributed energy, particularly with solar. Its“Bouquet Effect” (whereby their turbines perform better when tightly packed together as opposed to the most common turbines which perform worse when tightly packed) could give them a key advantage to scaling farms of small wind turbines and harnessing the electricity they produce.“We have the ambition to become a major global force in distributed energy,” said CEO Dr. Daniel Farb.“We believe we have the technology and enthusiasm to accomplish it. We are in the right industry at the right time. Incentives for an energy transition in most important areas of the world only add to our scaling up headwinds.”Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: #- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.- A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco- The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program.- A winner of the New York Transit Tech Lab competition-A winner of many other awards

