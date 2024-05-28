Russia competes for Ghana`s nuclear power plant contract

(MENAFN) Russia's state energy giant, Rosatom, is vying for the contract to construct Ghana’s first nuclear power plant, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Robert Sogbadji, an official from Ghana's Energy Ministry, confirmed that the government will choose from five contenders, including France's EDF, US-based NuScale Power and Regnum Technology Group, China's National Nuclear Corporation, and South Korea's Kepco along with its subsidiary, Korea Hydro Nuclear Power Corporation.



Sogbadji, Ghana’s deputy director for power in charge of nuclear and alternative energy, told Reuters that the cabinet will make the final decision, which may involve selecting one vendor or a combination of companies based on financial models and technical specifications. The decision is expected by December, marking a crucial step toward Ghana’s nuclear ambitions amid a severe electricity crisis.



Ghana primarily relies on thermal power plants, which provide 66% of its energy, and hydropower, which accounts for 33 percent. The country has an installed capacity of 5,454 megawatts (MW) and an available capacity of 4,710 MW. Ghana initially explored the idea of a nuclear power plant in the 1960s under President Kwame Nkrumah, but the plan was abandoned after a coup. The initiative was revived in 2006 with support from the International Atomic Energy Agency as the nation struggled with significant power outages.

