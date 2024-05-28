Gaza Health Ministry Reports 46 Dead, 110 Injured In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 28 (Petra) - The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli occupation committed five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours, resulting in 46 deaths and 110 injuries.According to the Ministry's daily statistical report, issued on the 235th day of the war on Gaza, many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.Since the aggression began on October 7, the total number of casualties has risen to 36,096 dead, while the number of those injured has risen to 81,136, the Ministry confirmed.