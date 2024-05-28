Over 90 Highrise Buildings In Gujarat's Keshod Lack Fire Safety Compliance

(MENAFN- IANS) Keshod, May 28 (IANS) Over 90 highrise buildings in Keshod city in Gujarat's Junagadh district are operating without the necessary fire safety no objection certificates (NOC), said officials on Tuesday.

This was revealed after an inspection was done following the Rajkot fire tragedy that claimed over 35 lives.

The Gujarat government has initiated an intensive fire safety inspection across the state. These inspections have unveiled numerous lapses, particularly highlighting the negligence of the Keshod Fire Department.

Detailed reports by officials indicate that the fire department has issued NOCs to only four highrise buildings in Keshod.

Approximately 90 multi-storeyed buildings are operating without these critical safety approvals. The fire department has issued notices to these non-compliant buildings, failing to enforce stringent measures.

Several hotels and restaurants in the city also continue to operate without fire safety NOCs.

Meanwhile, on Monday the Panchmahal District Collector dispatched a team to inspect four game zones in Godhra. The inspection team included officials from the Godhra City Mamlatdar, the fire department, civil and mechanical engineering departments, the electricity distribution company, and the city police department.

The investigation revealed that four-game zone operations are under investigation as they did not match safety standards. One was in an open tent in the Vavadi area on the Godhra-Dahod main road that had not had a fire safety NOC for the last two years, resulting in its closure.

