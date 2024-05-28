Czech President Visits Al-Bashir Hospitals In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, visited Al-Bashir Hospitals on Tuesday, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Al-Qaisi, head of protocol. The delegation included the Czech Ambassador to Jordan, Alexander Sporys, and a team of medical professionals.During his tour of the Women and Children's Hospital within the Al-Bashir medical complex, President Pavel was greeted by Acting Minister of Health and Minister of Interior, Mazen Al-Faraya.The visit highlighted a recent donation from the Czech Government to the Ministry of Health, which included advanced medical equipment designated for the Women and Children's Hospital at Al-Bashir. This contribution is part of the Czech Republic's broader reconstruction program aimed at supporting healthcare infrastructure in the Middle East.