India, U.S. Launch Bilateral Platform To Promote Trade, Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 28 (KNN) In a significant step towards strengthening economic ties and fostering entrepreneurship, the India-US CEO Forum's Working Group 7 (WG7), in collaboration with the United Services Institute (USI) and CyberPeace Foundation, has inaugurated a bilateral knowledge-sharing platform between India and the United States.

The platform aims to facilitate inclusive growth, enhance trade opportunities, and enable start-ups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in the digital age.

The launch event witnessed the unveiling of 'Prakshepan,' an innovation hackathon, and the commencement of Cybersecurity & AI Capacity Building and Skilling Workshops tailored for MSMEs and start-ups.

Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Officer, Global Senior Vice President (SVP), InMobi, and Sherpa WG7, emphasised the platform's potential to unlock trade between the two nations, promote inclusive growth, and foster a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy.

"Through our collaborative efforts in cybersecurity and capacity-building, we aim to create a secure environment for businesses to thrive, ultimately contributing to the socio-economic development of our nation," she stated.

The 'Prakshepan' hackathon, with a strong emphasis on women-led businesses, aims to identify, mentor, and accelerate start-ups that contribute to enhancing the India-US relationship.

Chaturvedi highlighted the hackathon's goal of achieving 50 percent female representation among participants.

Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (New Emerging and Strategic Technologies Division), Ministry of External Affairs, who graced the event as the Chief Guest, underscored the Government's focus on improving bilateral trade and enhancing the nation's competency in innovation and adoption of emerging technologies.

Major Vineet Kumar, Global President and Founder, CyberPeace Foundation, emphasised the Cybersecurity Capacity Building Workshops' objective of creating a safe and equitable internet for all.

He expressed the Foundation's commitment to collaborating with stakeholders and empowering start-ups and MSMEs with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate cyber threats and build resilience.

(KNN Bureau)