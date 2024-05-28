Secretary Blinken Extends Congratulations On Azerbaijan's Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated theAzerbaijani people on Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people ofAzerbaijan a happy Independence Day.

We value our relationship with Azerbaijan, having built apartnership over the last 32 years on mutual interests relating tosecurity and energy cooperation. We appreciate the opportunity todeepen our engagement in these areas, and also on increasinglycritical global issues, such as climate change and the green energytransition. The United States welcomes Azerbaijan hosting COP29 inBaku, and we look forward to working closely together with thegovernment of Azerbaijan to make the COP a success to deliver amore sustainable and resilient climate future for our children andgrandchildren.

Our cooperation will continue to go hand in hand with acommitment to Azerbaijan's democratic development and respect forhuman rights and fundamental freedoms consistent with Azerbaijan'sconstitution. The United States welcomes the work that has beenmade toward a durable and dignified peace between Armenia andAzerbaijan, and we continue to stand ready to support theseefforts, to turn the page on the longstanding conflict, and tobuild a better future. We are fully committed to this goal, whichwill enhance connectivity and deliver economic benefits to theentire region. On this important holiday in honor of Azerbaijan'sindependence, I reaffirm the United States' support forAzerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,"the statement reads.