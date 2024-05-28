               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Make Post On Independence Day


5/28/2024 2:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan MehribanAliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May -the Independence Day.

Azernews presents the post: "I sincerelycongratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of theIndependence Day, and wish each of you the best of health andhappiness, and our Motherland peace, tranquility and progress!"

AzerNews

