First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Make Post On Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan MehribanAliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on 28 May -the Independence Day.
Azernews presents the post: "I sincerelycongratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of theIndependence Day, and wish each of you the best of health andhappiness, and our Motherland peace, tranquility and progress!"
