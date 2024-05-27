Safadi Urges EU To Translate Stances Into Actions Against Israeli Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday stressed that the extremist Israeli government, which continues its aggression and defies the world, not only kills Palestinians and peace prospects in the region but also undermines international law.

Prior to a meeting with the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Safadi warned that Israel also puts the world in a real confrontation between upholding its values, principles, and laws, or allowing the extremist government to impose its barbarism on the entire region, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



Safadi acknowledged the shift in European attitudes towards the Israeli aggression on Gaza, emphasising the urgency of translating these stances into effective actions to resolve the conflict.

Safadi highlighted the need for swift, impactful actions, citing the ongoing aggression and the resulting devastation in Gaza.



He also condemned the recent attack on Palestinian refugees in tents, declared safe zones by Israel, which led to the death of over 40 Gazans.

The minister also underscored that the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous, with catastrophic effects on everyone.



"We want to see real action and anticipate a candid dialogue today on collaborative efforts to end this disaster, stop the injustice, cease the aggression, and establish peace that ensures security and stability for everyone in the region,” he added.

Safadi also emphasised the need for a unified stance that begins with stopping the "brutal" aggression on Gaza, prohibits the use of starvation as a weapon, and charts a clear, consistent path towards resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution.

Safadi also referred to Israel's reactions to European countries' decisions to recognise the Palestinian state, describing them as the responses of a government that disregards international law, international relations, and humanitarian values.

He also stressed the importance of ongoing joint Arab and Islamic efforts, highlighting the Kingdom's clear stance and His Majesty King Abdullah's significant efforts since the onset of the Israeli war, which aims not only to stop the aggression but also to“unmask the Israeli narrative and the falsehoods it propagates about the reality of the situation”.

Safadi reminded the world that the conflict did not begin on October 7, pointing to the historical actions that the Israeli government has undertaken over decades, which have thwarted all chances for peace and undermined efforts towards accepting peace.

Also on Monday, Safadi, along with members of the ministerial committee of the Joint Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, attended a meeting with the EU Council of Foreign Affairs as part of the efforts to garner an international stance to end the war on Gaza.

During the meeting, they discussed the dangerous developments in Gaza and the ongoing Israeli military aggression against unarmed civilians, particularly the recent egregious targeting of Palestinian refugee tents near the UNRWA headquarters northwest of Rafah.

The committee members urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces and to alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.

They also reiterated the importance of establishing serious political conditions for the creation of a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant international resolutions, expressing their opposition to fragmenting the Palestinian issue and refused to discuss the future of Gaza separately from the Palestinian cause.

The committee members also called for addressing all blatant violations committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, which exacerbate the humanitarian disaster and obstruct the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.



They also emphasised the importance of holding the Israeli occupation accountable for ongoing violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which breach international law and humanitarian law.



