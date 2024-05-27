Japan Issues 'Stay Indoors' Warning After North Korea 'Fires' Missile, Pyongyang Clarifies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Japanese government on Monday issued an emergency warning for Okhinawa residents to take cover from the possible threat of a North Korean ballistic missile, reported Reuters.'Stay indoors or find shelter', the Japanese government said over its J-Alert broadcasting system, the report said, North Korea has said that its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed, adding that a rocket carrying the spy satellite exploded in mid-air on Monday Read |

Bomb threat at Mumbai's Taj hotel and airportEarlier, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the launch vehicle may have failed in flight, adding it had detected \"many fragments\" in the ocean from the rocket in the sea. The report further said South Korean and US intelligence agencies are investigating whether the launch had failed.“Around two minutes after it detected \"what's suspected to be the North's military reconnaissance satellite... many fragments of the projectile were detected around 22:46 (1346 GMT) in North Korea waters and the US and South Korea are analysing whether it had operational flight,\" AFP quoted Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying Read | Hyderabad's top eateries found unhygienic; stale food seized: ReportThe South Korean JCS said North Korea fired the projectile on a southern path off its west coast at around 10:44 p.m. (1344 GMT), hours after Pyongyang informed about launching a satellite sometime before June 4.The launch appeared to originate from Dongchang-ri, a northwestern area of North Korea, where its main space flight centre is based, the JCS added.\"The missile did not fly into the area that had been announced, and the situation is not as North Korea had intended. We are still analysing whether it is a satellite or not,\" Kyodo news quoted a senior Japanese defence ministry official as saying official further said that the colour of the flames in the footage suggests that liquid fuel may be burning, but details are currently being analysed Read | Close shave for Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally as portion of dais caves in, Congress leader says he is ok: VIDEOIt is important to note that Pyongyang successfully launched its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit in November last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare trip abroad in September and toured Russia's most modern space launch centreNorth Korea is trying to build a space-based surveillance network to cope with what it calls increasing US-led military threats. Earlier, the North Korean leader told a ruling party meeting that Pyongyang would launch three additional military spy satellites in 2024.



