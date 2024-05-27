               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmen Company Offers Project For Construction Of New Highway


5/27/2024 7:24:44 PM

The Turkmen company 'Ojar Aziýa' offers a large-scale projectfor the construction of the high-speed highway 'Serakhs - Mary -Serkhetabat', Azernews reports.

According to an official source, the length of this highway,which will be located on the territory of the Ahal and Mary regionsof the country, will be about 450 kilometers.

The expressway will be a four-lane highway with a width of 27.5meters and a dividing strip between oncoming directions.

Currently, the route is being studied, and conceptual designsare being prepared for this highway and all its facilities.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has recently opened traffic on the Tejen- Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

The works on the construction of the highway and the improvementof the adjacent territory were carried out by the Altyn Nesilcompany on the order of the Turkmen Awtoban CJSC, which also actsas the general contractor for the project.

AzerNews

