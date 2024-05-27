Rajasthan: Under-Trial Prisoner Hurls Slipper At Magistrate

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) An under-trial prisoner in Rajasthan awaiting a verdict for the last two years in a case of theft hurled slipper at the magistrate after the hearing into the matter was deferred to another date.

The incident happened at the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhilwara on Monday.

The individual, identified as Ismail, was, however, overpowered by the police personnel.

Magistrate Rupendra Singh was hearing the case. Ismail, according to sources, was demanding the verdict on Monday itself and when the magistrate announced the next date for the hearing, he threw his slipper at Singh, which hit his hands.

Ismail has been in jail for the last two years.

Now, another case has been registered against him.

Ismail had earlier also tried to throw slippers at a woman judge.