Tajikistan, South Korea Discuss Metro Construction Project In Dushanbe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Delegations from Tajikistan and South Korea discussed theresults of the first stage of studying the possibilities ofbuilding a metro in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, anexpanded meeting of delegations of specialists and companies'representatives from Tajikistan and South Korea was held under theleadership of the Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, AzimIbrohim.

Representatives from the Korean National Railway Company notedthat Dushanbe, with a population of over 1.2 million people, is inurgent need of such safe and environmentally friendlytransportation routes. They proposed building an underground metrousing the Light Rail Transit system.

At the same time, both parties expressed interest in continuingto the next stage of the metro construction project in thecity.

On March 14, 2022, a memorandum of understanding on studying thepossibilities of metro construction in Dushanbe was signed onlinebetween the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the KoreanNational Railway.

Based on this document, specialists from both countries analyzedand studied the organizational and legal aspects of metroconstruction in Dushanbe for 11 months.

On August 22, 2023, the Ministry of Transport signed amemorandum of understanding with the Export-Import Bank of SouthKorea for financing the preliminary study and technical-economicjustification of the project. It was also agreed to finance thedetailed project development.

To note, a permanent working group consisting of representativesfrom the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the executive body ofstate power of the city of Dushanbe, and the Korean NationalRailway was previously established to timely discuss metroconstruction issues.

Within the framework of the working group, 17 meetings havealready been held, including the current one.