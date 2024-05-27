               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Congratulations To Lithuania President On His Re-Election


5/27/2024 2:01:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Lithuania HE Gitanas Nauseda, on his re-election for a second presidential term, wishing him success and relations between the two countries continued development

The Peninsula

