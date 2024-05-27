(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed reports suggesting that Russia is planning a new military draft, stating that there is no need for additional mobilization and emphasizing ongoing efforts to recruit volunteer soldiers for contract service. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, refuted claims made by the Financial Times regarding a potential new draft, stating that the outlet likely misunderstands the situation.



According to the Financial Times, sources purportedly close to the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that a new wave of partial mobilization could become necessary to sustain momentum in the conflict and launch a summer offensive. However, Peskov asserted that Russia is actively recruiting volunteers for contract service and that President Vladimir Putin has reiterated the military's assessment that another mobilization is unnecessary.



The statement from the Kremlin comes in response to recent claims made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who alleged that Russia was planning to mobilize an additional 300,000 troops by June 1. Peskov previously denied these allegations, stating that they were untrue.



In September 2022, Russia initiated a partial mobilization, calling up 300,000 individuals, primarily those with previous military experience, to serve in the conflict. Subsequent recruitment efforts have focused on voluntary enlistment rather than mandatory conscription.



The Kremlin's stance underscores its commitment to recruiting volunteer soldiers for contract service rather than resorting to new drafts to bolster military personnel. As tensions persist in the region, the debate over military recruitment strategies and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to attract international attention and scrutiny.

