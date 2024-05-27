South Korea, Japan, China stress common interest in Korean Peninsula stability

(MENAFN) Leaders from South Korea, Japan, and China convened in Seoul on Monday for their first tripartite summit in approximately five years, underscoring the shared interest in North Korea's denuclearization and maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stressed the significance of reaffirming their collective commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea, highlighting its importance as a common interest among the three countries. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the issue represents a shared responsibility and interest for the region.



The summit, held amid heightened tensions following Pyongyang's announcement of its intention to launch a new spy satellite, aims to revitalize trilateral diplomacy despite limited expectations for significant breakthroughs. While substantive progress may not be immediate, the leaders expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to fostering closer cooperation and dialogue among the three nations.



During discussions, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged both South Korea and Japan to reject "protectionism" and economic decoupling, emphasizing the importance of maintaining open and interconnected economic relations. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang echoed these sentiments, calling for economic and trade issues to remain separate from political and security concerns. Li emphasized the need to resist protectionism and ensure the continuity of global supply chains, underscoring the importance of promoting economic cooperation and stability in the region.



Ahead of the summit, North Korea notified the Japanese Coast Guard of its intention to launch a missile to place a satellite into orbit within an eight-day window, heightening concerns about regional security. The identification of maritime danger zones near the Korean Peninsula and the Philippine island of Luzon highlighted the potential risks associated with the missile launch, further emphasizing the urgency of regional cooperation and dialogue to address shared security challenges.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260912