Cambodia urges entrepreneurs to utilize e-commerce platforms to meet global market

(MENAFN) During a seminar titled "Beyond Borders: Bringing Cambodian Products to the Global Market through Alibaba.com," Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul urged entrepreneurs to utilize e-commerce platforms such as China's Alibaba to expand their reach to international markets. Nimul disclosed that in October 2023, the Ministry of Commerce and the Alibaba Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding, enabling Cambodian products to be directly sold on Alibaba's e-commerce platform.



Approximately 10 Cambodian enterprises have already listed products like peppercorns, mango jam, and bird nest for sale on the platform, Nimul informed the audience consisting of around 320 participants. She encouraged small and medium-sized enterprises to leverage this opportunity to enhance the export of Cambodian products to China and other global markets.



Nimul revealed plans to launch a national pavilion on Alibabain September, coinciding with the 21st China-ASEAN Expo. Highlighting the benefits of trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, she emphasized Cambodia's ability to export products to fellow RCEP members and China with preferential tariffs.



According to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise, Cambodia witnessed a notable increase in exports, reaching 8 billion U.S. dollars in the first four months of 2024, representing a 15.2 percent rise compared to the same period last year.

