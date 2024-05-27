Public Work Min.: Kuwait's Key Street Renovation In Final Stage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 27 (KUNA) -- Most restoration works of the 11-kilometer-long Cairo Street, one of Kuwait's main roads, have been finalized and the remaining tasks are proceeding according to schedule, the Minister of Public Works declared on Monday.

Speaking after she inspected the work sites early today, Dr. Noura Al-Mashan, also the Minister of Municipality, said 92.2 percent of the project has been executed, affirming that the face-lifting venture is in line with the state approach to provide citizens with top-notch public services.

"This is a bright stage in our efforts to attain the objective of providing an excellent infrastructure," said Al-Mashaan, alluding to the Cairo Street project that covers construction of three tunnels and six causeways.

It also includes building seven pedestrian causeways, water and rain networks, phone communications, lighting, traffic signs and urban greenery.

Minster Al-Mashaan, who also examined works for developing the second and third ring roads, said that up to 97 percent of the renovation works have been accomplished in these location. She also praised efforts exerted by the personnel of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation.

The Cairo road links up several residential districts and regions.

Kuwait's domestic transport network is distinguished with up to seven ring roads accessible to all residential districts and work places. (end) jy

