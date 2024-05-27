UAE’s president pays state visit to Republic of Korea

(MENAFN) Tomorrow, Tuesday, the 28th of this month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will embark on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of His Excellency President Yeon Suk-yul. This visit underscores the deepening friendship between the UAE and Korea, with a focus on enhancing cooperation across various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, and technology. Both leaders will discuss the development of friendly relations and explore avenues to bolster joint efforts within the framework of their special strategic partnership.



During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Yeon Suk-yul will delve into the future of bilateral cooperation, aligned with their respective visions for development, prosperity, and sustainability. Additionally, they will engage in discussions on regional and international issues of mutual interest, reflecting the commitment of both nations to fostering stability and prosperity in the global arena.



The state visit marks a significant milestone in the historical trajectory of bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea, which commenced approximately 44 years ago. The UAE stands as the first country in the Middle East to establish a special strategic partnership with South Korea, underscoring the depth and breadth of their cooperation. Since the inception of this partnership, collaboration between the two nations has extended across multiple domains, encompassing economic, nuclear, climate change, cybersecurity, food security, defence, healthcare, culture, government, and space sectors.



The upcoming visit symbolizes the momentum in relations between the UAE and South Korea, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation. As both countries continue to deepen their partnership, they are poised to unlock new opportunities for collaboration and contribute to regional and global stability and prosperity.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260832