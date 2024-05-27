Enhancing The Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC was awarded the contract for the construction of a state-of-the-art food manufacturing and warehousing project for Hunter Foods LLC at National Industries Park (NIP) on March 6. This has boosted the vision of 2040 in UAE for both parties.

For Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC, this contract represents a substantial opportunity to contribute to the development of the UAE's infrastructure and food manufacturing sector. By undertaking this project, the company is not only fulfilling its business objectives but also supporting the vision outlined in Dubai Vision 2040, which aims to enhance the country's economic diversification and sustainability. Similarly, for Hunter Foods LLC, this project signifies a strategic investment in expanding its operations and catering to the growing demand for food manufacturing facilities in the region. By partnering with Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC, it is leveraging the expertise to contribute to the goals set forth for Dubai Vision 2040.

Imran Potrick and Ananya Narayan at the contract signing ceremony

Mujeeb Rahman, managing director, Dimx Consultant, has conveyed his best wishes to both parties and ensured his support throughout this project.

Imran Potrick, chairman and CEO of Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC, conveyed heartful wishes and thanked Ananya Narayan, CEO of Hunter Foods LLC, for giving this opportunity to expand its footprint over the region. He believes securing this project is a testament to Abrar's capability and reputation in the construction industry, signifying trust in expertise and quality of work, which can potentially lead to more opportunities and growth for the company.

Potrick's confidence in completing the project on time speaks volumes about Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC's commitment to excellence. Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC's journey since 2006, starting from Oman and expanding across the GCC, including Saudi Arabia. The company's involvement in diverse construction projects ranging from industrial and warehouse facilities to data centres and villas showcases its versatility and capability in catering to various construction needs. This expansion demonstrates the company's adaptability to different markets and its commitment to delivering quality projects across the region.

Imran Potrick, Chairman & CEO, Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC

Potrick's foresight regarding the potential of Dubai Vision 2040 in warehousing, logistics facilities, and data centres aligns well with the projected growth and development in these sectors. With Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC's extensive experience and a robust team of engineers and labourers across the UAE, Oman, and KSA, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the market.

The ground-breaking ceremony conducted by Ashiq Arif, general manager of Abrar, together with the team of Hunter Foods, led by Oswald Matthews, head of Strategic Development, and Mangesh Chawan, head of Finance, is a significant milestone for the company. The presence of consultants and eminent personalities from DP World and National Industries Park Authority underscores the importance of this event and highlights the collaboration between Abrar and key stakeholders in the region.

Such ceremonies symbolise the beginning of a new project and mark the commitment of all parties involved towards its successful completion. It reflects Abrar's reputation and capabilities in the construction industry, as well as its ability to forge strong partnerships with important entities in the business landscape of the UAE. The collaboration between Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC and Hunter Foods LLC for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility is indeed exciting news. Hunter Foods' vision to create an architectural marvel not only to meet their growing demand but also to provide an educational and engaging experience for visitors speaks volumes about its innovative approach.

The emphasis on offering an excellent viewing experience for students and people of all ages to witness the manufacturing, packaging, storage and logistics process firsthand demonstrates Hunter Foods' commitment to transparency, education and community involvement. By showcasing their manufacturing process, they not only promote their brand but also contribute to the tourism sector in Dubai by offering a unique and interactive experience.

Robin; Vishnu; Sohail; Bashar; Imran Potrick, chairman & CEO, Abrar Infra Building Contracting LLC; Ananya Narayan, CEO, Hunter Foods LLC; Ahmed Al Khouri, senior manager for Customer Services, National Industries Park Management; Zeina Al Muntafiq, relationship manager for Strategic Accounts, DP World; Madhulika Narayan, deputy chairman, Hunter Foods LLC; Bilal Potrick, operations director, Abrar; Ashiq Arif , GM, Abrar; Yan Narayan, MD, Hunter Foods LLC; Nazreeha Jaleel, HR and admin manager, Hunter Foods LLC; Mujeeb Rahman, MD, Dimx Atelier; and Sumonto of Dimx Atelier, at the event

Ananya Narayan's enthusiasm to cater to this project as a showcase model for the Dubai tourism sector further highlights the significance of this endeavour. It not only enhances Hunter Foods' brand image but also contributes to Dubai's reputation as a hub for innovation and experiential tourism. Overall, this collaboration is poised to set a new standard in both the food industry and architectural design in the region. Abrar Infra Building Contracting's positive outlook on the UAE market reflects confidence in the region's growth potential and its capabilities to thrive within it. With a track record of successful projects, an experienced team, and a commitment to quality, the company is well-positioned to establish a strong presence in the UAE construction industry.

The brand's determination to expand and strengthen its foothold in the market indicates a long-term commitment to serving clients and contributing to the development of the UAE's infrastructure landscape. Deliver high-quality projects, Abrar has become a prominent player in the UAE construction sector in the years to come.

"Trust is the cornerstone of our success. We prioritise client satisfaction by delivering top-quality work on time, every time. With over 17 years of expertise in the Construction Industry, we owe our gratitude to both our esteemed clients and dedicated employees. With our stellar track record in industrial buildings and warehouses, we're equipped to handle projects of any size, delivering excellence in both price and timeline."