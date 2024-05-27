No Eatery In THIS Popular Market In Noida Sector 104 Has Fire NOC: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Noida's Sector 104 - Hazipur market area, not a single commercial establishment among over 40 cafes, restaurants, banquet halls, hotels and shops has obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, according to a report by Hindustan Times fire department is planning to carry out a fire safety drive across the Hazipur market, the report added READ: Rajkot gaming zone had one exit point, stock of petrol - What we know so far“Since the market is unauthorised, as per Noida authority, none of the establishments have an approved map which is required to provide a fire NOC. Not a single establishment in the market has a fire NOC,” said chief fire officer (Noida) Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, as per the report police commissioner has asked the fire department to carry out a fire safety drive“to check the firefighting measures at the commercial establishments in the area, and carry out mock drill to check their fire preparedness”.

Meanwhile, owners of the establishments in the Hazipur market area claim that they are well-prepared for emergencies.

Delhi fire tragedyOn Saturday, seven newborns had died in a fire tragedy at a baby care centre in east Delhi children's hospital to Delhi Fire Services officials, a blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in the Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings READ:

Delhi children hospital fire: PM Modi condoles deaths of newborn babiesTwelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died.

Rajkot game zone fireIn another fire incident on Saturday, 27 persons – including four children under the age of 12 -

lost their lives in the massive fire that swept through a game zone located on Nana-Mava road in Rajkot, Gujarat bodies were charred beyond recognition.A stock of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, fibres and fibre glass sheets were stored at the Rajkot game zone exact cause of the massive fire is not yet known owner and manager of the game zone have been arrested.A special bench of the Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognizance of the fire incident at the Rajkot game zone.

